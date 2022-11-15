Golden Ocean Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 15, 2022 2:14 PM ETGolden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Golden Ocean (NASDAQ:GOGL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-58.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $191.44M (-50.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GOGL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
