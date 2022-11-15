Target Q3 preview: Is the retailer next in line for an earnings beat despite margin woes?

Target (NYSE:TGT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Nov. 16, before market open.

The consensus EPS estimate is $2.18 (-28.1% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $26.4B (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TGT has beaten EPS and revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 23 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 13 downward.

Walmart's (WMT) Q3 earnings smasher earlier in the day indicated that while shoppers cut back on spending, they're still looking out for better deals amid high inflation, which could mean positive results for Target (TGT) as well.

Jefferies upgraded Target (TGT) to Buy as it believes the the retail giant is starting to work through margin issues after inventory growth outpaced sales growth for the past three quarters.

KeyBanc expects Target (TGT) to pick up more market share amid defensive growth, margin recovery and e-commerce strength.

Target (TGT) was added as a best short at Hedgeye due to inventory issues amid competitive pressure from 80-90% of retailers that will be aggressively clearing product.

Q2 recap:

Target (TGT) shares fell after its Q2 results missed estimates, hurt by higher costs and margin pressure.

Morgan Stanley said traffic and top-line trends seemed encouraging, but the Q2 miss and high inventory level still poses risks.

But Wells Fargo has an optimistic view of a strong margin and earnings recovery next year.

Recent news:

Target (TGT) sought to hire 100K employees and extend promotions through the holiday season, starting its promotions "earlier than ever" from Oct. 6.

Target (TGT) CEO Brian Cornell will remain in his role at the for approx. three more years. The firm scrapped its 65-year age retirement policy for its CEO.

SA contributor The Alpha Sieve in an analysis said while there's potential for Target (TGT) to surprise positively, risk-reward on weekly and relative strength charts aren't great.

Shares of Target (TGT) declined 32% YTD, underperforming the S&P 500 index by a wide margin and the Dow Jones U.S. retail index by a narrower margin.