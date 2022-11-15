TSS trades lower after Q3 results, CEO departure announcement

Data center facilities and technology services company TSS (OTCQB:TSSI) was down ~12% after reporting Q3 results and CEO departure.

The stocks have been falling post the announcement on the departure of CEO Anthony Angelini, and the appointment of Darryll Dewan as a successor.

Q3 GAAP EPS came in at $0.03, while revenue was $8.1M (+76.1% Y/Y).

The increase in revenue was attributed to the changes in the volume of MDC deployments and an improvement in integration services business, especially with procurement reseller services.

Gross margin stood at 34%, down from 42% Y/Y. The company said the decrease was driven by a higher proportion of total revenues coming from procurement reseller activities, in which segment lower margins are made.

Operating income was up on a yearly basis to $871,000 from $228,000.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.04M, compared to the year-ago $476,000.