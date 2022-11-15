Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) has told Massachusetts regulators it wants to move forward with its submitted but not yet approved power purchase agreement with local electric distribution companies covering the 1200 MW Commonwealth Wind project, according to a filing Tuesday with the state's Department of Public Utilities.

Commonwealth previously sought a one-month suspension of the agreement, saying the project is "no longer viable because of recent global commodity price increases," which raised questions about the future of the offshore wind project, but the Massachusetts DPU denied the motion to suspend the agreement.

Mayflower Wind, which is developing another wind project off the Massachusetts coast, supported Commonwealth's request for a suspension, but dropped its support last week.

Massachusetts utilities with agreements to buy power from Commonwealth and Mayflower are units of Eversource Energy (ES), National Grid (NGG) and Unitil Corp.

