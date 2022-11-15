Home Depot’s (HD) strong sales and resilient margins set a high standard for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to match on Wednesday.

Shares of both Home Depot (HD) +1.46% and Lowe’s (LOW) +1.82% rose on Tuesday after a surprisingly resilient report from Home Depot that reflected stronger than expected comparable sales, price shifts to promote strong profits, and maintained guidance through the year-end.

While analysts noted that the maintenance of guidance rather than a raise left something to be desired, the results assuaged some fears of a sales slowdown that had been stoked by rising mortgage rates. While inventory levels remain elevated, Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem advised that markdown risk for the specialty retailer remains low.

“HD delivered very solid results across the board, illustrating the resilience of the Pro and suggesting underlying housing/remodeling metrics could prove less bad than feared,” Fadem told clients. “For LOW, we believe today's result modestly raises the hurdle rate for Q3 topline.”

He added that he expects the market to home in on margins at Lowe’s (LOW) as well as its performance in DIY products after Home Depot management largely focused on Pro sales.

“Our customer has remained resilient and engaged. As we said, both our Pro and DIY customers grew again in this past quarter,” Home Depot CEO Ted Decker said on Tuesday. “Project demand, in particular, is very strong. Our Pro sales are strong and our Pro intercepts with our customers indicate that their backlogs are still very healthy.”

He later clarified in a Q&A session with analysts that the “healthiest thing” in the earnings report was Pro demand. Decker declined to comment further on transaction trends in the underlying Pro and consumer segments.

Ahead of the results from Lowe’s, analysts have noted the North Carolina-based company's far greater reliance on DIY demand, which remains more uncertain than contractor demand post-pandemic.