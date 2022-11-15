The Artemis I rocket is scheduled to launch early Wednesday morning in the latest effort to send an unmanned capsule around the moon after multiple delays because of mechanical difficulties and weather.

The two-hour window for launch opens at 1:04 a.m. ET tomorrow, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

NASA last week decided to push back the launch date by two days after Hurricane Nicole made landfall more than 70 miles south of Cape Canaveral, Florida. The rocket was kept on the launchpad during the storm, where it sustained minor damage that was easily repaired, according to the agency.

The latest delay came after NASA in September was forced to put the rocket back into its hangar as Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida. Before that, the agency pushed back the launch several times because of difficulties with filling its tanks with liquid hydrogen fuel.

Wednesday’s planned launch will be the first of NASA's Artemis missions that seek to bring astronauts back to the moon for the first time since 1972. The goal is to establish a presence there before sending people to Mars.

The mission also will mark the first flight of Space Launch System (SLS), as the 322-foot-tall rocket is called, and the Orion spacecraft that will carry a human crew in future missions to the moon.

Boeing (NYSE:BA), Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (NYSE:AJRD) worked together to build parts of the SLS rocket. Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) oversaw the development of Orion.

The European Space Agency, Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) and the United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Lockheed and Boeing, also participated in building the spacecraft.