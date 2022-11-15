Australian distiller Innovation Beverage (IBG) has added warrants to a proposed $10M initial public offering.

Innovation Beverage said in a filing that it was now considering offering 2.5M units for the assumed price of $4.15 apiece. Each unit would consist of one share plus one warrant to buy one share at an undisclosed price.

In September, Innovation Beverage said in a filing that it was looking to offer 2M ordinary shares priced between $4 and $6, which would have raised $10M if priced at the midpoint.

The company hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol IBG. EF Hutton is serving as lead bookrunner.

Based in Seven Hills, Australia, Innovative Beverage markets 13 alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands, including Drummerboy and Australian Bitters Company.

Innovation Beverage effected a 1-for-1.62 reverse stock split on Sept. 12.

For more on Innovation Beverage, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones's "Innovation Beverage Readies US IPO Effort."