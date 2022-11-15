Australian distiller Innovation Beverage adds warrants to proposed $10M IPO

Nov. 15, 2022 2:36 PM ETInnovation Beverage Group Limited (IBG)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Large yellow signboard on metal frame with the word IPO

ismagilov

Australian distiller Innovation Beverage (IBG) has added warrants to a proposed $10M initial public offering.

Innovation Beverage said in a filing that it was now considering offering 2.5M units for the assumed price of $4.15 apiece. Each unit would consist of one share plus one warrant to buy one share at an undisclosed price.

In September, Innovation Beverage said in a filing that it was looking to offer 2M ordinary shares priced between $4 and $6, which would have raised $10M if priced at the midpoint.

The company hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol IBG. EF Hutton is serving as lead bookrunner.

Based in Seven Hills, Australia, Innovative Beverage markets 13 alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands, including Drummerboy and Australian Bitters Company.

Innovation Beverage effected a 1-for-1.62 reverse stock split on Sept. 12.

For more on Innovation Beverage, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones's "Innovation Beverage Readies US IPO Effort."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.