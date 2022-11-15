Household debt rises 2.2% in Q3 to $16.51T; mortgage originations decline

U.S. household debt increased by 2.2% in Q3 2022 to $16.51T, and now stands $2.36T higher than at the end of 2019, before COVID-19 triggered a sharp, but quick, recession, according to the New York Fed's Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit.

"Credit card, mortgage, and auto loan balances continued to increase in the third quarter of 2022 reflecting a combination of robust consumer demand and higher prices," said Donghoon Lee, economic research advisor at the New York Fed. "However, new mortgage originations have slowed to pre-pandemic levels amid rising interest rates."

Mortgage balances rose by $282B in the quarter, lifting the total to $11.67T at the end of September, and representing a $1T increase from 2021.

Credit card balances rose by $38B during the quarter and 15% Y/Y, the largest boost in more than 20 years.

Auto loan balances grew by $22B during the quarter, consistent with its upward trend since 2011. Student loan balances declined slightly and now stand at $1.57T. Source: NY Fed

Not surprisingly, higher interest rates constrained mortgage lending. Mortgage originations, which include refinances, were $633B in Q3, a $126B decline from Q2.

Newly originated auto loans, at $185B, were a slight reduction from the previous quarter but were still elevated to average volumes seen in 2018-2019 period.

The share of current debt becoming delinquent increased for almost all debt types, after two years of historically low delinquency transitions. The delinquency transition rate for credit cards and auto loans increased by about half a percentage point, similar to increases in Q2, the New York Fed said.

Source: NY Fed

In November, consumer sentiment turned glummer in November as inflation expectations ticked up, according to the University of Michigan survey