Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) swung lower after cautious comments were made by management at the outdoor lifestyle company's investor day on Tuesday.

The recreational vehicle maker expects to see a softening of the RV market in FY23 to be followed by a stabilization of the market in FY24 and return to growth in FY25. Long-term guidance from the WGO was for 2025 revenue of $5.5B and North American RV market share of 15%. A gross margin rate of 10% is anticipated by 2025.

Earlier in the day, Winnebago (WGO) said despite fears that a post-pandemic world might result in consumers withdrawing from outdoor activities they embraced out of practicality during pandemic lockdowns, a consume research report found that future demand for outdoor recreation is strong, with nearly 90% of outdoors enthusiasts planning to participate more than or as much as they do now over the next six to twelve months.

Shares of Winnebago (WGO) fell 5.38% in late trading on Tuesday. Thor Industries (THO) -1.55%, Camping World Holdings (CWH) -1.05%, and LCI Industries (LCII) -1.97% were also notably lower.

Winnebago (WGO) was teed up in last week's Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch as a stock that could see a jolt this week.