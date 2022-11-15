Weekly restaurant survey holds well amid looming uncertainties

Nov. 15, 2022

Week ending November 13 restaurants survey by Baird shows slightly better results than prior week.

Sample size of restaurants with $12B or above in annualized sales.

One-year comparision segment-wise: fast-casual +12%; quick-service +2% and casual dining -5%. Overall +5% compared to +8% last week.

Three-year comparision (seen best due to pandemic-effect): +21% as compared to +20% from last week; mainly due to an uptick for fast-casual and casual dining segments. Casual dining (+3% after roughly flat) and fast-casual (+29% after +27%) and quick-service chains (+22% in both weeks)

Thus far in Q4, demand seems to be holding well, however next 6-12 months could be impacted by spending environment in a tighter economy.

Report cites: 'we still see risk that demand for the most discretionary subsets of the industry (e.g., higher-ticket dinner occasions, afternoon beverages) could begin to soften at some point over the next 6-12 months, particularly if the current aggressive Fed tightening cycle were to lead to worsening employment conditions.'

Stocks on the watch: BJ's Restaurants (BJRI); Dutch Bros (BROS); The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE); Chuy's (CHUY); Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG); Domino's Pizza (DPZ); Darden Restaurants (DRI); Jack in the Box (JACK);El Pollo Loco (LOCO); McDonald's (MCD); Portillo's (PTLO); Restaurant Brands International (QSR); Starbucks (SBUX); Shake Shack (SHAK); Texas RoadHouse (TXRH); Wingstop (WING); Yum! Brands (YUM)

