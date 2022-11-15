FOXO Technologies falls 16% as company announces CEO change, delays 10Q filing
Nov. 15, 2022 2:56 PM ETFOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) is trading 16.5% lower after the company announced on Tuesday that Jon Sabes had been terminated as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the company.
- The Board has appointed Tyler Danielson, Chief Technology Officer of the Company, as Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Bret Barnes as Chairman of the Board.
- Danielson has served as the Chief Technology Officer of the company since 2020.
- FOXO also announced that it will file for an extension with the SEC for the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q.
