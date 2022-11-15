FOXO Technologies falls 16% as company announces CEO change, delays 10Q filing

Nov. 15, 2022 2:56 PM ETFOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) is trading 16.5% lower after the company announced on Tuesday that Jon Sabes had been terminated as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the company.
  • The Board has appointed Tyler Danielson, Chief Technology Officer of the Company, as Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Bret Barnes as Chairman of the Board.
  • Danielson has served as the Chief Technology Officer of the company since 2020.
  • FOXO also announced that it will file for an extension with the SEC for the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.