Consumer Reports came out with its annual automobile reliability rankings on Tuesday.

The publication removed the recommendation of seven models because of their below- or well-below-average reliability as identified in the firm's 2022 Auto Survey of members. Models losing their CR recommendation included the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford Bronco Sport, Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Kona, Nissan Sentra, Toyota Tundra, and Volvo XC60, because of their below- or well-below-average reliability as identified in our 2022 Auto Survey of CR members.

18 models improved their reliability from below average to average or better per CR's scoring system. That led to an improvement in the overall score and a recommendation for the 2023 model year. The models bumped up were the Audi Q3, Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Corvette, Ford Escape Hybrid, Genesis G80, Genesis GV70, Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid, Kia Seltos, Kia Sorento Hybrid, Kia Soul, Lincoln Corsair, Lincoln Nautilus, Mini Cooper, Mitsubishi Outlander, Nissan Rogue, Subaru Ascent, and Volvo S60.

Overall, the brands with the highest average reliability rankings were Toyota, Lexus, BMW, Mazda and Honda. Tesla (TSLA) improved fours spots this year, but only ranked 19th out of 24 brands. Jeep and Mercedes-Benz were the brands with the lowest reliability scores.

Related stocks: Toyota (NYSE:TM), Tesla (TSLA), General Motors (GM), Honda (HMC), Ford (F), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:MBGAF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (OTCPK:MMTOF).