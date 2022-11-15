Crude oil prices popped Tuesday following reports that Russian missiles crossed into Poland near the Ukraine border, killing two people.

Front-month WTI crude futures (CL1:COM) for December delivery reversed an earlier decline to spike more than 3% before settling +1.2% at $86.92/bbl, while January Brent crude (CO1:COM) closed +0.7% to $93.86/bbl.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (UCO), (BNO), (SCO), (USL), (DBO), (USOI), (NRGU)

U.S. Treasury yields fell initially on the news but rebounded, with the 10-year benchmark falling 7 bps to 3.792%, its lowest level since early October.

Ukraine said Russia has been pounding its cities with missiles all day in the heaviest round of strikes in nine months of war.

The market would need to "recalibrate the potential risk to global oil supplies if this war escalates," Price Futures Group analyst Phil Flynn said.

Oil prices also were affected by news that oil supplies to Hungary through the Druzhba oil pipeline were temporarily suspended due to a fall in pressure.

Also, the International Energy Agency said European Union bans on seaborne exports of Russian crude oil and products and a likely G7 price cap on those sales threaten to further tighten global energy markets already hit with high prices and economic challenges.

Saying the world economy has entered a period of "significant uncertainty and rising challenges" for global crude supplies, OPEC+ earlier reduced its oil demand forecast for the fifth time since April.