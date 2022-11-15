Dentsply gains on activist speculation amid 13F filing
Nov. 15, 2022 3:22 PM ETDENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) rose 3.7% on speculation of a potential activist investor following a Morgan Stanley 13F filing.
- Morgan Stanley was the second biggest buyer of Dentsply (XRAY) in Q2 and picked up another 3.2 million shares in Q3 for a 3.5% stake in the company, Gordon Haskett highlighted in a note earlier on Tuesday.
- The Morgan Stanley purchases may be noteworthy because prime brokerage sometimes acts as counterparties for activist swap positions.
- Natixis, which is another broker that been as swaps buyer in the past, purchased over 700K Dentsply shares in Q3 , Gordon Haskett also pointed out in its item.
- The potential activist comes as Dentsply (XRAY) shares have dropped almost 45% this year as the company announced that it started an internal probe over the alleged use of incentives to sell products to distributors. Dentsply announced in April that its former CEO was terminated and named a new CEO in late August.
