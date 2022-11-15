Carlyle trying to line up group to make bid for Heritage Provider Network - report
Nov. 15, 2022 3:44 PM ETThe Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is said in talks with other private equity firms to form a group to make an offer for urgent care provider Heritage Provider Network.
- Privately-held Heritage Provider has been exploring a sale for $8 billion to $10 billion, according to a Reuters report. There's no certainty that a Carlyle-led bid will happen.
- Bloomberg reported last October that Heritage was pursuing a sale that could value the urgent care company at more than $9 billion.
- The news comes after VillageMD, majority owned by drug store chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) announced an agreement to acquire the health care provider Summit Health for $8.9 billion.
- The potential deal follows a flurry activity in the health/primary care space in recent months including Amazon's (AMZN) $3.9 billion announced purchase of One Medical (ONEM) in July and CVS Health's (CVS) deal to acquire Signify Health (SGFY) for about $8 billion.
