Nov. 15, 2022

  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is said in talks with other private equity firms to form a group to make an offer for urgent care provider Heritage Provider Network.
  • Privately-held Heritage Provider has been exploring a sale for $8 billion to $10 billion, according to a Reuters report. There's no certainty that a Carlyle-led bid will happen.
  • Bloomberg reported last October that Heritage was pursuing a sale that could value the urgent care company at more than $9 billion.
  • The news comes after VillageMD, majority owned by drug store chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) announced an agreement to acquire the health care provider Summit Health for $8.9 billion.
  • The potential deal follows a flurry activity in the health/primary care space in recent months including Amazon's (AMZN) $3.9 billion announced purchase of One Medical (ONEM) in July and CVS Health's (CVS) deal to acquire Signify Health (SGFY) for about $8 billion.

