Gold prices finished flat in Tuesday's regular trading but rose post-market following reports that Russian missiles crossed into Poland near the Ukraine border, killing two people.

Front-month Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) for November delivery gained $0.20/oz at a three-month high $1,773.80, but recently traded +0.3% to $1,783/oz after jumping to as high as $1,789; meanwhile, Comex November silver (XAGUSD:CUR) settled -2.6% at $21.499/oz.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:GLD), (GDX), (GDXJ), (IAU), (NUGT), (PHYS), (SIL), (SLV), (SIVR)

Gold prices earlier had dropped from highs with "the dollar bouncing off its lows after plunging in the aftermath of another inflation surprise," as the U.S. reported wholesale prices rose by a smaller than expected 0.2% in October.

Last week was gold's largest one-week net and percentage gain since April 2020.