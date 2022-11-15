Thermo Fisher prices $1.2B note offering, €1.25B euro-denominated note offering

Nov. 15, 2022 4:08 PM ETThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) said Tuesday it priced a $1.2B note offering.
  • The offering comprises $600M of its 4.8% senior notes due 2027, at issue price of 99.96% of their principal amount, and $600M of its 4.95% senior notes due 2032, at issue price of 99.797% of their principal amount.
  • The notes will pay interest on a semi-annual basis.
  • Thermo Fisher (TMO) also priced a €1.25B euro-denominated note offering.
  • The offering comprises €500M of its 3.2% senior notes due 2026, at issue price of 99.965% of their principal amount, and €750M of its 3.65% senior notes due 2034, at issue price of 99.637% of their principal amount.
  • The notes will pay interest on an annual basis.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions, repayment and refinancing of debt, working capital and capex or stock repurchases.
  • The above offerings are expected to close on or about Nov. 21.

