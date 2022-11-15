Lululemon GAAP EPS of $0.02 misses by $0.07, revenue of $105.3M misses by $8.87M

Nov. 15, 2022 4:13 PM ETLulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Lululemon press release (NASDAQ:LVLU): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.02 misses by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $105.3M (-0.9% Y/Y) misses by $8.87M.
  • Active Customers of 3.2 million, a 29.2% increase compared to the same period last year.
  • AOV of $133, an increase of 6.4% compared to the same period last year.
  • Gross Margin decreased 560 basis points to 42.1% and gross profit decreased 12.7%, in each case compared to the same period last year.
  • Interest expense decreased by $3.3 million, a 91% decrease compared to the same period last year. The significant decrease is attributable to the repayment of our Term Loan with the proceeds from our IPO in November 2021.
  • Net income of $0.9 million, a $2.9 million decrease compared to the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million, a 54.9% decrease compared to the same period last year.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.