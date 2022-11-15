Lululemon GAAP EPS of $0.02 misses by $0.07, revenue of $105.3M misses by $8.87M
Nov. 15, 2022 4:13 PM ETLulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lululemon press release (NASDAQ:LVLU): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.02 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $105.3M (-0.9% Y/Y) misses by $8.87M.
- Active Customers of 3.2 million, a 29.2% increase compared to the same period last year.
- AOV of $133, an increase of 6.4% compared to the same period last year.
- Gross Margin decreased 560 basis points to 42.1% and gross profit decreased 12.7%, in each case compared to the same period last year.
- Interest expense decreased by $3.3 million, a 91% decrease compared to the same period last year. The significant decrease is attributable to the repayment of our Term Loan with the proceeds from our IPO in November 2021.
- Net income of $0.9 million, a $2.9 million decrease compared to the same period last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million, a 54.9% decrease compared to the same period last year.
