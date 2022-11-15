JPMorgan, Haven Realty Capital start JV to develop build-to-rent homes
- Institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives, part of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), and Haven Realty Capital have formed a joint venture to acquire and develop more than $1B in new build-to-rent communities in the U.S., the companies said Tuesday in a statement.
- As consumers become more reluctant or are unable to buy a home due to higher mortgage rates, inflation, and recession fears, homebuilders are turning to companies that operate in the single-family rental sector. The joint venture is being formed at a time when new for-sale housing starts have declined to a two-year low, according to Department of Housing and Urban Development data.
- "This partnership will allow us to continue working with U.S. homebuilders, who are becoming increasingly comfortable selling entire communities to operators like Haven to lease to residents who want to live in a home but can’t afford to buy or prefer to rent," said Haven Founder and Managing Partner Sudha Reddy.
- Haven Realty currently controls 35 communities across nine states in various phases of construction and stabilization representing ~3,500 homes and $1.2B in project value.
- The joint venture will target communities with 50 to 200 homes ranging from 1,500 to 2,500 square feet, primarily with three- and four-bedroom and two- and three-bathroom floorplans.
- In June, homebuilder Taylor Morrison Home and alternative investment firm Värde Partners said their joint venture acquired nine assets across Texas, Florida, North Carolina an Arizona since the JV began.
- About a year ago, Tricon Residential (TCN) said the company expanded to 3K+ rental units in 23 new-home communities across the U.S. Sunbelt.
