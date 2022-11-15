Carnival stock slides 11% after the bell on $1B senior note offering

Small Carnival Freedom replica seating on a handrail. Blurred Carnival Valor sailing at orange sunset in the background

SeregaSibTravel

  • Carnival (NYSE:CCL) stock slid 11.2% after the bell on Tuesday as the firm announced a $1B private offering of convertible senior notes due 2027 to be used for its 2024 refinancing plan.
  • Carnival's ADSs (CUK) also fell 11.5% postmarket.
  • The cruise operator may not redeem the convertible notes prior to Dec. 5, 2025, except in the event of tax law changes.
  • Redemption price will equal 100% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.
  • Carnival (CCL) intends to grant the initial buyers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $150M of the convertible notes.
  • Net proceeds will be used to make principal payments on debt and for general corporate purposes.
  • Last month, a unit of Carnival (CCL) commenced a private offering of $1.25B of senior unsecured priority notes due 2028.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.