Carnival stock slides 11% after the bell on $1B senior note offering
Nov. 15, 2022 4:18 PM ETCarnival Corporation & plc (CCL)CUKBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Carnival (NYSE:CCL) stock slid 11.2% after the bell on Tuesday as the firm announced a $1B private offering of convertible senior notes due 2027 to be used for its 2024 refinancing plan.
- Carnival's ADSs (CUK) also fell 11.5% postmarket.
- The cruise operator may not redeem the convertible notes prior to Dec. 5, 2025, except in the event of tax law changes.
- Redemption price will equal 100% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.
- Carnival (CCL) intends to grant the initial buyers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $150M of the convertible notes.
- Net proceeds will be used to make principal payments on debt and for general corporate purposes.
- Last month, a unit of Carnival (CCL) commenced a private offering of $1.25B of senior unsecured priority notes due 2028.
