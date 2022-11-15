QuickLogic Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.04, revenue of $3.46M beats by $0.06M
- QuickLogic press release (NASDAQ:QUIK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $3.46M (-10.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.06M.
- As previously announced, on August 8, 2022, the Company signed a $6.9 million government contract for Strategic Radiation Hardened FPGA Technology. The Company's deliverables will be due over the course of twelve months.
- In addition, subject to completion of such deliverables and at the option of the customer, the total contract value has the potential to increase an additional $72 million over the span of four years.
- Raised approximately $3.2 million with strategic investment by institutional investors.
