QuickLogic Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.04, revenue of $3.46M beats by $0.06M

Nov. 15, 2022 4:11 PM ETQuickLogic Corporation (QUIK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • QuickLogic press release (NASDAQ:QUIK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $3.46M (-10.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.06M.
  • As previously announced, on August 8, 2022, the Company signed a $6.9 million government contract for Strategic Radiation Hardened FPGA Technology. The Company's deliverables will be due over the course of twelve months.
  • In addition, subject to completion of such deliverables and at the option of the customer, the total contract value has the potential to increase an additional $72 million over the span of four years.
  • Raised approximately $3.2 million with strategic investment by institutional investors.
  • Shares -4.99%.

Comments

