Psychotropic drug developer Lucy Scientific downsizes proposed US IPO to $10M

Psychotropic drug developer Lucy Scientific (LSDI) has removed warrants and significantly downsized a proposed US initial public offering to $10M.

The Canadian company said in a filing that it is now looking to offering only common shares. An attached filing fee schedule indicated the company was aiming to raise $10M.

Lucy hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol LDSI. WestPark Capital is serving as lead bookrunner.

In a filing made in March, Lucy said it planned to offer units, with each unit consisting of one share plus one warrant to buy one share. An attached filing fee schedule showed that the company was considering raising up to $20M through the sale of shares and another $20M through the exercise of warrants included in the units.

Based in British Columbia, Lucy aims to be a developer and manufacturer of drug ingredients for the emerging psychotropic drug industry. The company also provides contract research services. Lucy has been approved in Canada to produce several psychotropic drugs including LSD, MDMA and psilocybin, which are being researched as possible treatments for certain psychiatric disorders.

Lucy isn't the only Canadian psychedelic drug company to seek out the US capital markets. On Tuesday, Clearmind uplisted its shares to Nasdaq and held a public offering, raising nearly $8M.