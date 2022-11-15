Why did The Trade Desk stock pop up today? Heavy volume spurs rally

Nov. 15, 2022 4:38 PM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor3 Comments

Visual contents concept. Social networking service. Streaming video. communication network. 3D illustration.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shares surged more than 12% on Tuesday to close at $53.56 on heavier than normal volume.
  • More than 10.7M shares changed hands on Tuesday, nearly twice the average daily volume of just over 5.4M shares.
  • Last week, The Trade Desk (TTD) reported third-quarter results that topped expectations, but its outlook for the fourth quarter fell short of Wall Street estimates.
  • For the upcoming period, The Trade Desk (TTD) said it expects sales to be at least $490M, compared to expectations of $509.13M. It also expects adjusted EBITDA of approximately $229M.
  • Late last month, investment firm Morgan Stanley called The Trade Desk (TTD) the "MVP" of connected TV, but added that its valuation was fair.

Comments (3)

