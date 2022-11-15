Citibank credit card delinquency, charge-off rates continue rising in October

  • Citibank's (NYSE:C) credit card delinquency rate increased to 0.90% in October from 0.85% in September, while its net charge-off rate of 1.32% climbed from 1.12% in the prior month.
  • Credit card quality metrics, while rising, are still below their prepandemic levels. In October 2019, Citi's (C) credit card delinquency rate was 1.58% and the net charge-off rate was 2.61%.
  • The amount of loans declined slightly. Principal receivables at the end of the period were $24.2B vs. $24.4B at the beginning of the due period.
  • Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. household debt increased by 2.2% in Q3, with credit balances up 4.2% Q/Q to $930B.

