Citibank credit card delinquency, charge-off rates continue rising in October
Nov. 15, 2022
- Citibank's (NYSE:C) credit card delinquency rate increased to 0.90% in October from 0.85% in September, while its net charge-off rate of 1.32% climbed from 1.12% in the prior month.
- Credit card quality metrics, while rising, are still below their prepandemic levels. In October 2019, Citi's (C) credit card delinquency rate was 1.58% and the net charge-off rate was 2.61%.
- The amount of loans declined slightly. Principal receivables at the end of the period were $24.2B vs. $24.4B at the beginning of the due period.
- Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. household debt increased by 2.2% in Q3, with credit balances up 4.2% Q/Q to $930B.
