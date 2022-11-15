WBD reportedly cuts sports staff as CEO takes hard look at future league deals

Nov. 15, 2022

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) has reportedly laid off dozens from its Sports department, on a day where CEO David Zaslav suggested "we don't have to have the NBA."

WBD Sports let go of about 70 people in a round of cuts affecting Turner Sports, Bleacher Report and studio operations in Atlanta, Sports Business Journal reports.

Combined with open positions that will remain unfilled, that's a reduction of a little more than 10% of the department.

“Our reality is we must evolve to position WBD and our Sports division for long-term success against an environment that includes a challenging macroeconomic forecast, as well as headwinds from the accelerated changes in our media industry and business model," says WBD Sports Chair/CEO Luis Silberwasser in a memo, according to SBJ.

Meanwhile, Zaslav faced financial conference questions about how sports fit into the company's plans in a year of heavy change - and he continued to signal that everything at WBD is getting a hard look from his team.

“I like the NBA. We have another couple of years on the NBA. And Adam (Silver, NBA Commissioner) is a friend of mine for 20 years.” he said. “But we’re going to be very disciplined. We don’t have to have the NBA. And if we do a deal on the NBA, it’s going to look a lot different.”

That supports his previous hints that future WBD sports deals may need to include equity participation in sports to protect broadcast rights, and a bigger emphasis on the shift to streaming from linear TV. A deal with the NBA "has to be a deal for the future. It can't be a deal for the past."

Meanwhile, Turner's Inside the NBA is "probably the No. 1 show in sport, with Barkley and Shaq and Ernie," Zaslav said. "Our ratings for the NBA are 30%, 40% higher than when it’s on another platform.”

Overall, he acknowledged the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery has been "messier" than expected. But he didn’t want to buy a company “that was really well run” because "It's hard to make it better."

Overall, the advertising market is weaker now than at any point during the COVID-19 slowdown in 2020, Zaslav said - and if the market doesn't improve, "it's going to be hard" to hit a $12B earnings forecast for next year.

See Seeking Alpha's full transcript of Zaslav's remarks at the RBC conference.

Comments (5)

