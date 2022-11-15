Granite JV bags more contracts for bridge rehabilitation project in Sacramento
Nov. 15, 2022 4:45 PM ETGVABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Granite (GVA) announced that the American River Constructors (or ARC) joint venture team comprised of Granite and California Engineering Contractors has been awarded another contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for the American River Bridge Rehabilitation Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) project in Sacramento, California.
- A CM/GC Preconstruction Service contract has been underway since January 2021 and will be complete by the end of 2022.
- In addition, two child contracts totalling $20M have been executed for access, clearing, and steel piling and girder procurement.
- The newest contract is a $50M child project to construct the substructure for the bridge widening, and started construction in June.
- Preconstruction is underway and construction is expected to conclude in December 2025.
