Tattooed Chef GAAP EPS of -$0.46 misses by $0.23, revenue of $54.1M misses by $18.73M

Nov. 15, 2022
  • Tattooed Chef press release (NASDAQ:TTCF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.46 misses by $0.23.
  • Revenue of $54.1M (-8.0% Y/Y) misses by $18.73M.
  • Net loss widened to $38.5M in Q3 2022 from a net loss of $8.2M in Q3 2021.
  • Third quarter saw $10.3M Y/Y decrease in Tattooed Chef branded products.
  • The decline in branded product sales in Q3 was driven by a $15M fall in a tier-1 club and retail account and a $6.2M increase in trade or contra revenue related expenses.
  • Q3 cost of goods sold increased by 9.4% to $58M from $53M a year ago.
  • The increase in COGS was driven primarily by continued inflationary pressures, pushing labor and freight to 34.1% of net revenue from 24.9% of net revenue in Q3 2021.
  • Q3 adjusted EBITDA loss of $25.5M vs adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.1M last year.
  • Through cost saving measures, expects annual cost savings of ~$30M by year-end 2023 and achieve positive EBITDA and cash flow by or around mid-year 2024.
  • The company remains on track to expand retail partnerships for its Tattooed Chef branded products in 2022 and 2023.
  • TTCF expects revenue of $235 - $245M, down from prior guidance of $280-$285M and Gross margin of 0 - 3%, down from prior guidance of 8-10%.
  • Shares -11.6% in after hours.

