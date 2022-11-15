Royal Bank of Canada adds new solution to its sustainable finance product suite

Nov. 15, 2022 4:59 PM ETRoyal Bank of Canada (RY), RY:CAHSBCBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

RBC (Royal Bank of Canada) headquarters at Toronto’s financial district.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has expanded its business-focused suite of sustainable finance products on Tuesday with the introduction of its RBC-EDC sustainable financing solution.
  • The new solution will join the bank's existing sustainability-linked loans and green loans products to offer a number of options to support businesses in realizing their climate-related objectives, it said.
  • In reference to the RBC-EDC sustainable financing, RBC, through a risk-sharing pilot solution with Export Development Canada, will provide up to $1B in financing over the next three years to support Canadian firms in their transition to eco-friendly operations.
  • The move comes as a raft of high-profile lenders continue to add more sustainable-related products to their offerings in a bid to incentivize businesses to operate in a more environmentally friendly way. HSBC Bank USA of the U.K.'s HSBC Holdings (HSBC), for instance, provides similar ESG-focused products.
  • Earlier this week, (Nov. 14) Visa, Royal Bank of Canada collaborate to provide benefits to latter's cardholders.

