Privia Health's selling stockholders commence 5M share offering
Nov. 15, 2022 5:00 PM ETPrivia Health Group, Inc. (PRVA)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Privia Health (NASDAQ:PRVA) on Tuesday announced a secondary offering of 5M shares of common stock of the company by certain selling stockholders.
- Selling stockholders intend to grant underwriters of the secondary offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of the company’s common stock.
- The company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock being offered by the selling stockholders.
- Selling stockholders will bear the costs associated with the sale of shares, including underwriting discounts and commissions.
- Goldman Sachs & Co LLC is the lead book-running manager and representative of the underwriters for the proposed offering.
- Credit Suisse, Jefferies and William Blair are acting as active book-running managers.
- Canaccord Genuity and SVB Securities are acting as book-running managers. NCMG is acting as co-manager.
- Shares -6.7% after the bell.
Comments