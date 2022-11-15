Privia Health's selling stockholders commence 5M share offering

Nov. 15, 2022 5:00 PM ETPrivia Health Group, Inc. (PRVA)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Privia Health (NASDAQ:PRVA) on Tuesday announced a secondary offering of 5M shares of common stock of the company by certain selling stockholders.
  • Selling stockholders intend to grant underwriters of the secondary offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of the company’s common stock.
  • The company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock being offered by the selling stockholders.
  • Selling stockholders will bear the costs associated with the sale of shares, including underwriting discounts and commissions.
  • Goldman Sachs & Co LLC is the lead book-running manager and representative of the underwriters for the proposed offering.
  • Credit Suisse, Jefferies and William Blair are acting as active book-running managers.
  • Canaccord Genuity and SVB Securities are acting as book-running managers. NCMG is acting as co-manager.
  • Shares -6.7% after the bell.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.