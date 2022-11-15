Vimeo loses subscribers for second straight month with 3% Y/Y fall in Oct.

  • Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) on Tuesday announced monthly metrics for October, with subscribers falling for a second month in a row.
  • However, total revenue and average revenue per user (ARPU), a key revenue metric, gained.
  • The video platform and software provider said total revenue grew 2% Y/Y in Oct., with ARPU adding 5% Y/Y.
  • Subscribers in Oct. fell 3% Y/Y, following on a 1% loss in Sept.
  • According to its website, VMEO has more than 287M users, more than 1.6M paid subscribers and over 100B video views.
