Vimeo loses subscribers for second straight month with 3% Y/Y fall in Oct.
Nov. 15, 2022 5:06 PM ETVimeo, Inc. (VMEO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) on Tuesday announced monthly metrics for October, with subscribers falling for a second month in a row.
- However, total revenue and average revenue per user (ARPU), a key revenue metric, gained.
- The video platform and software provider said total revenue grew 2% Y/Y in Oct., with ARPU adding 5% Y/Y.
- Subscribers in Oct. fell 3% Y/Y, following on a 1% loss in Sept.
- According to its website, VMEO has more than 287M users, more than 1.6M paid subscribers and over 100B video views.
- VMEO stock earlier closed +3.6% at $4.62.
