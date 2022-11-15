Estee Lauder agrees to acquire Tom Ford in $2.8B deal

Nov. 15, 2022

Tom Ford - Front Row & Backstage - September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) officially announced an agreement to acquire Tom Ford after a long period of speculation on the deal.

The deal values the total Tom Ford enterprise at $2.8B, in line with estimates rumored in the weeks leading up to the announcement. Estee Lauder said it expects the transaction to be dilutive to adjusted diluted earnings per share in fiscal 2023 by $0.05 to $0.15 and is expected to close in the first half of calendar 2023. The firm’s eponymous founder will remain onboard through the end of 2023, per the terms.

“We are incredibly proud of the success TOM FORD BEAUTY has achieved in luxury fragrance and makeup and its dedication to creating desirable, high-quality products for discerning consumers around the world,” Estee Lauder (EL) CEO Fabrizio Freda commented.

The acquisition by Estee Lauder (EL) comes after the New York-based cosmetics retailer apparently beat out competing bidders like Balenciaga-parent Kering SA (OTCPK:PPRUY).

Read more on the company’s recent earnings results.

Comments (1)

