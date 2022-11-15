Alcon 2022 net sales outlook lowered to below consensus as diluted EPS tightened
Nov. 15, 2022 5:24 PM ETAlcon Inc. (ALC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Alcon (NYSE:ALC) has lowered its 2022 net sales outlook to $8.5B to $8.7B, down from $8.6B to $8.8B in August. The consensus revenue estimate is $8.74B.
- The eye care company also tightened its diluted EPS range for the year to $2.20-$2.25 from $2.20-$2.30 in August. The consensus estimate is $2.29.
- In Q3 2022, net income soared to $116M from $2M in the prior-year period ($0.23 earnings per share diluted vs $0.00). A 50% decline in R&D expenseS to $159M compared to Q3 2021 helped.
- Revenue of ~$2.1B was a ~2% year-over-year increase.
- While Alcon (ALC) beat on the bottom line, it missed on the top.
- The company ended the quarter with ~$1.2B in cash and cash equivalents, a ~25% decline from Dec. 31, 2021.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Alcon (ALC) as a hold with high marks for profitability and momentum.
Comments