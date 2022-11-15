Alcon 2022 net sales outlook lowered to below consensus as diluted EPS tightened

Nov. 15, 2022 5:24 PM ETAlcon Inc. (ALC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA

  • Alcon (NYSE:ALC) has lowered its 2022 net sales outlook to $8.5B to $8.7B, down from $8.6B to $8.8B in August. The consensus revenue estimate is $8.74B.
  • The eye care company also tightened its diluted EPS range for the year to $2.20-$2.25 from $2.20-$2.30 in August. The consensus estimate is $2.29.
  • In Q3 2022, net income soared to $116M from $2M in the prior-year period ($0.23 earnings per share diluted vs $0.00). A 50% decline in R&D expenseS to $159M compared to Q3 2021 helped.
  • Revenue of ~$2.1B was a ~2% year-over-year increase.
  • While Alcon (ALC) beat on the bottom line, it missed on the top.
  • The company ended the quarter with ~$1.2B in cash and cash equivalents, a ~25% decline from Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Alcon (ALC) as a hold with high marks for profitability and momentum.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.