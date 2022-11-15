U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 5.8M barrels last week, API says
Nov. 15, 2022 6:00 PM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 5.8M barrels of oil for the week ending November 11.
Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 1.7M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 900K barrels, and stockpiles at the Cushing storage hub show a draw of 800K barrels.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly petroleum supply data on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting the report will show a 500K-barrel decline, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.
December WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) settled Tuesday at $86.92/bbl on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
