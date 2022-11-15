Australia's securities regulator halts crypto exchange FTX's financial services license

Nov. 15, 2022 5:33 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange FTX financial services license in Australia has been suspended by the country's securities regulator until May 15, 2023, according to a release dated Tuesday.
  • FTX Australia can continue to offer "limited financial services that relate to the termination of existing derivatives with clients" until December 19, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission said in a statement.
  • Before the suspension takes effect, "FTX Australia’s licence permitted it to deal in, make a market for and provide general advice relating to derivatives and foreign exchange contracts to retail and wholesale clients," the ASIC added.
  • The move comes as Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire collapsed last week as traders rushed to withdrawal their funds en masse in the face of FTX's $8B balance sheet shortfall. Of note, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly made plans to pause FTX.com's license, in a move that could prevent it from operating throughout Europe.

