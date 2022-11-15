AerSale dips 5% after hours on secondary stock offering
Nov. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETAerSale Corporation (ASLE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor7 Comments
- AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) stock dipped 4.8% after hours on Tuesday as the firm announced a underwritten secondary offering of 4M shares.
- Underwriters will get a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 600K shares on the same terms.
- The selling shareholders will receive all proceeds from the offering.
- AerSale (ASLE) also entered into a share repurchase deal with the selling shareholders, under which it intends to buy 1.5M shares directly from the stockholders.
- The repurchase is expected to be completed concurrently with the closing of the offering.
Comments (7)