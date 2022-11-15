Similarweb Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.18, revenue of $50.02M
Nov. 15, 2022 5:37 PM ETSimilarweb Ltd. (SMWB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Similarweb press release (NYSE:SMWB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.18.
- Revenue of $50.02M (+40.5% Y/Y).
- Non-GAAP operating margin improved by over 12 percentage points
- Remaining performance obligations increased 39% year-over-year to $158.0 million.
- Grew number of customers to 3,911 as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 21% compared to September 30, 2021.
- Grew average annual revenue per customer to approximately $51,570 in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 15% compared to the third quarter of 2021.
- Q4 2022 Guidance: Total revenue between $50.5 million and $50.9 million, representing 26% growth year-over-year at the mid-point of the range.
- Non-GAAP operating loss between $(14.5) million and $(15.0) million. This includes non-GAAP gross margin anticipated in the range of 75% to 76%.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Total revenue between $192.4 million and $192.8 million, representing 40% growth year-over-year at the mid-point of the range.
- Non-GAAP operating loss between $(67.4) million and $(67.9) million, which includes non-GAAP gross margin anticipated at approximately 75%
- Shares -8.89% AH.
