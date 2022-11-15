NextCure, South Korea's LegoChem Biosciences to develop antibody drug conjugates

Nov. 15, 2022 5:44 PM ETNextCure, Inc. (NXTC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Clinical-stage biopharma NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) and South Korea-based LegoChem Biosciences on Tuesday said they would collaborate on developing a cancer antibody drug conjugate.
  • The antibody drug conjugate would target the B7-H4 gene, and would use NXTC's antibody and LegoChem's technology.
  • The deal also has options for the companies to nominate two additional targets for antibody drug conjugate development beyond B7-H4.
  • "Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will equally share the costs to develop the molecules and profits on commercialized products," the companies said in a statement.
  • NXTC stock earlier closed -1.8% at $1.66.

