One Medical to receive up to $300M in financing from Amazon
Nov. 15, 2022 6:06 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), ONEMBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM), also known as One Medical, said in an SEC filing that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has agreed to provide it with up to $300M in financing.
- In July, Amazon (AMZN) announced it was buying One Medical (ONEM), an operator of a membership-based primary care platform, for ~$3.9B.
- The funding can be provided in up to ten tranches of $30M per month, beginning on March 20, 2023. The interest rate is the secured overnight financing rate from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York plus 3.5% per annum, which can increase to 6% per annum following the merger termination date.
- Earlier Tuesday, Amazon (AMZN) launched Amazon Clinic, a telehealth service for common ailments.
Comments (4)