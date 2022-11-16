NASA's Artemis 1 launch delayed due to leak, ethernet issue
Nov. 16, 2022 1:13 AM ET
- The Artemis 1 rocket was initially scheduled to launch from Launch Complex 39B of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida during a two-hour launch window that starts at 1.04 AM EST on November 16.
- But now, after multiple technical issues that popped up during tanking operations, it is unlikely that the launch will happen at this time. NASA is yet to confirm the new launch time.
- The core stage's liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen tanks have been filled but its liquid hydrogen "replenish" valve sprang a leak while the upper stage was being fuelled. The NASA launch team mobilised a "red crew," which was able to fix the leak by tightening bolts on the valve.
- The mission, Artemis I, did not get off the ground in August or September after technical hiccups. Then, Hurricanes Ian and Nicole caused further delays.
- Boeing (BA), Northrop Grumman (NOC) and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) worked together to build parts of the SLS rocket. Lockheed Martin (LMT) oversaw the development of Orion.
- The European Space Agency, Jacobs Engineering Group (J) and the United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Lockheed and Boeing, also participated in building the spacecraft.
