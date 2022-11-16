NFI Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.63, revenue of $514M misses by $139.19M; reaffirms FY22 guidance

Nov. 16, 2022 1:25 AM ETNFI Group Inc. (NFYEF), NFI:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • NFI press release (OTCPK:NFYEF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.63.
  • Revenue of $514M (+4.5% Y/Y) misses by $139.19M.
  • 783 equivalent units delivered, including 104 EUs of battery- and fuel cell-electric buses, which equates to 13% of total deliveries.
  • 2022 Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of -$16M.
  • The company expects to achieve its target of $67M in Adjusted EBITDA run rate savings (from 2019 levels) by the end of 2022, one year earlier than originally planned. A number of NFI Forward 2.0 projects are in progress.
  • Reaffirmed Fiscal 2022 financial guidance expectations, updated on October 24, 2022, for revenue of $2.0B to $2.2B vs. consensus of $2.06B and Adjusted EBITDA of -$40M to -$60M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.