NFI Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.63, revenue of $514M misses by $139.19M; reaffirms FY22 guidance
Nov. 16, 2022 1:25 AM ETNFI Group Inc. (NFYEF), NFI:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- NFI press release (OTCPK:NFYEF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.63.
- Revenue of $514M (+4.5% Y/Y) misses by $139.19M.
- 783 equivalent units delivered, including 104 EUs of battery- and fuel cell-electric buses, which equates to 13% of total deliveries.
- 2022 Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of -$16M.
- The company expects to achieve its target of $67M in Adjusted EBITDA run rate savings (from 2019 levels) by the end of 2022, one year earlier than originally planned. A number of NFI Forward 2.0 projects are in progress.
- Reaffirmed Fiscal 2022 financial guidance expectations, updated on October 24, 2022, for revenue of $2.0B to $2.2B vs. consensus of $2.06B and Adjusted EBITDA of -$40M to -$60M.
