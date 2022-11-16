Asia-Pacific markets mostly lower as second day of G-20 is underway

Japan +0.14%. Japan Tertiary Industry Index (September) -0.4% (expected +0.1%).

China -0.53%. China October home prices -0.37% m/m, falling faster than September's -0.28%.

Hong Kong -1.24%.

Australia -0.27%. Australian data - Q3 wages +1.0% q/q (expected +0.9%).

India +0.10%.

Overnight on Wall Street, the major US stock indices are closing the day higher but major indices came off of their best levels on Russian fear after reports of a missile killing 2 people in Poland. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.0 points or 0.17% at 33592.91. The S&P 500 was 34.5 points or 0.87% at 3991.72 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 162.20 points or 1.45% at 11358.42.

Indonesia’s central bank starts its two-day meeting, in which economists expect the benchmark interest rate to be raised by 50 basis points to 5.25%.

Biden says it’s ‘unlikely’ the missile that killed two people in Poland was fired from Russia.

Gold prices steadied near a three-month peak on Wednesday as signs of cooling U.S. inflation boosted bets for smaller rate hikes, while reports around Russian missiles killing two people in Poland led to some demand for safe-haven assets.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,776.50 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 15 in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% at $1,780.40 per ounce.

Spot silver eased 0.2% to $21.48 per ounce. Platinum fell 0.3% to $1,011 and palladium was flat at $2,097.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.12%; S&P 500 +0.11%; Nasdaq +0.08%.