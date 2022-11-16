China new home prices fall the most in over 7 years as persistent COVID-19 curbs
- Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities dropped by 1.6 percent year-on-year in October 2022, after a 1.5 percent decline a month earlier.
- It was the sixth straight month of decrease in new home prices, the steepest pace in the sequence, and the fastest fall since August 2015, amid property woes linked to a mounting debt crisis among developers as well as the impact of rising COVID cases and strict lockdowns or curbs.
- On a monthly basis, new home prices were down 0.3 percent, after a 0.2 percent fall in September.
- ETFs: (FXI), (KWEB), (CQQQ), (MCHI), (ASHR), (YINN), (TDF), (CHIQ), (GXC), (EWH), (KBA), (YANG), (CXSE), (CAF), (CWEB), (PGJ), (KURE), (CHIX), (CYB).
Comments