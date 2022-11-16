Elys Game Technology reports Q3 results

Nov. 16, 2022 3:20 AM ETElys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Elys Game Technology press release (NASDAQ:ELYS): Q3 loss from operations of €3.1M.
  • Revenue of €9.6M (+20.0% Y/Y).
  • "Based-on or anticipated mid-year launch, our objective is to capture 20 % of the $3 Billion Italian market that in the initial launch period, and could result in combined accretive earnings of approximately €1.0 million and a combined additional growth in 2024 of up to €5 million for third party customers at full implementation and an additional €1.6 million through our proprietary Multigioco network in the first 6 to 12 months from the launch date in mid-2023."

