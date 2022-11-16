ESAB prices secondary offering of 6M shares currently held by Enovis Corporation

Nov. 16, 2022 3:37 AM ETESAB Corporation (ESAB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) has priced previously announced underwritten offering of 6M shares , owned by Enovis at a price of $40.00/share.
  • Enovis is former parent of the industrial machinery company.
  • ESAB is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares in the offering, nor will it receive any proceeds from the debt-for-equity exchange.
  • Additionally, Enovis intends to exchange 6M shares of ESAB common stock for indebtedness of Enovis that will be owned by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC or an affiliate thereof.
  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, the selling stockholder in the offering, intends to sell these shares of ESAB common stock to the underwriters in the public offering.
  • Offering is expected to close on November 18, 2022.
  • Earlier, ESAB launches underwritten offering of 6M shares.

