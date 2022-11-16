uCloudlink Group reports Q3 earnings miss; initiates Q4 revenue guidance

Nov. 16, 2022 4:05 AM ETuCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • uCloudlink Group press release (NASDAQ:UCL): Q3 GAAP EPADS of -$0.15 misses by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $18.2M (-5.7% Y/Y) misses by $0.71M.
  • Adjusted net income was $0.6M, compared to an adjusted net loss of $6.0M in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $0.9M, compared to negative $5.4M in the third quarter of 2021.
  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, UCLOUDLINK expects total revenues to be between $19.0 million and $22.0 million vs. consensus of $20.80M, representing an increase of 8.0% to 25.0% compared to the same period of 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.