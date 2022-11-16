uCloudlink Group reports Q3 earnings miss; initiates Q4 revenue guidance
Nov. 16, 2022 4:05 AM ETuCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- uCloudlink Group press release (NASDAQ:UCL): Q3 GAAP EPADS of -$0.15 misses by $0.14.
- Revenue of $18.2M (-5.7% Y/Y) misses by $0.71M.
- Adjusted net income was $0.6M, compared to an adjusted net loss of $6.0M in the third quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $0.9M, compared to negative $5.4M in the third quarter of 2021.
- For the fourth quarter of 2022, UCLOUDLINK expects total revenues to be between $19.0 million and $22.0 million vs. consensus of $20.80M, representing an increase of 8.0% to 25.0% compared to the same period of 2021.
