Carnival Corporation shares slide on pricing $1B debt offering for refinancing 2024 maturities
Nov. 16, 2022 4:44 AM ETCarnival Corporation & plc (CCL), CUK, CUKPFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares down 11.7% after-hours on pricing a private offering of $1B aggregate principal amount of its 5.75% convertible senior notes due 2027 as part of the Company's 2024 refinancing plan with potential cash redemption feature.
- The notes will pay interest semi-annually on June 1 and December 1 of each year, beginning on June 1, 2023, at a rate of 5.75% per year.
- The convertible notes will mature on December 1, 2027.
- The initial conversion rate per $1,000 principal amount of convertible notes is equivalent to 74.6714 shares of common stock of the company, equivalent to a conversion price of ~$13.39/share.
- The initial conversion price represents a premium of ~20% as on November 15, 2022.
- Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase on or before November 30, 2022, up to an additional $150M aggregate principal amount of Convertible Notes.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used to make principal payments on debt and for general corporate purposes.
- Earlier, Carnival stock slides 11% after the bell on $1B senior note offering.
Comments