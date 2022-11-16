Nel ASA subsidiary and GM join hands on cost competitive renewable hydrogen production

  • Nel Hydrogen US, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF) has entered into a joint development pact with General Motors (NYSE:GM) to accelerate the industrialization of Nel's proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser platform.
  • The move to combine GM's extensive fuel cell expertise and Nel's deep knowledge of electrolysers, to enable more cost competitive sources of renewable hydrogen.
  • A PEM electrolyser uses electricity and water to produce hydrogen and oxygen, while a fuel cell reverses the process, using hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity and water.
  • The two companies see substantial synergies by transferring this to Nel's PEM platform.
  • Nel will be compensating GM for the development work and IP transfer on an ongoing basis and pay a license after successful commercialization.

