Nel ASA subsidiary and GM join hands on cost competitive renewable hydrogen production
Nov. 16, 2022 4:54 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM), NLLSY, NLLSFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Nel Hydrogen US, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF) has entered into a joint development pact with General Motors (NYSE:GM) to accelerate the industrialization of Nel's proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser platform.
- The move to combine GM's extensive fuel cell expertise and Nel's deep knowledge of electrolysers, to enable more cost competitive sources of renewable hydrogen.
- A PEM electrolyser uses electricity and water to produce hydrogen and oxygen, while a fuel cell reverses the process, using hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity and water.
- The two companies see substantial synergies by transferring this to Nel's PEM platform.
- Nel will be compensating GM for the development work and IP transfer on an ongoing basis and pay a license after successful commercialization.
Comments