On Holding Non-GAAP EPS of CHF 0.07, revenue of CHF 328.01M; raises FY22 guidance
Nov. 16, 2022 5:04 AM ETOn Holding AG (ONON)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- On Holding press release (NYSE:ONON): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of CHF 0.07.
- Revenue of CHF 328.01M (+50.4% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 48.5% to CHF 56.3 million from CHF 37.9 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased from 17.4% to 17.2%.
- For the year ending December 31, 2022, On is again increasing its net sales outlook by CHF 25 million, to CHF 1.125 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of approximately 55% compared to 2021. Despite the pressures on margin described above, On is raising its adjusted EBITDA target for the full year to CHF 148 million and reiterating the target adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.2%.
