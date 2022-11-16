Swiss biotech Relief Therapeutics amends filing linked to planned Nasdaq IPO
Nov. 16, 2022 5:06 AM ETRelief Therapeutics Holding AG (RLFTF), RLFTDBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Switzerland-based Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) (OTCQB:RLFTD) said it filed an amendment to its registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) related to its planned IPO on Nasdaq.
- The company has proposed a offering of its ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADSs).
- The number of ADSs to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.
- Relief plans to apply to list its ADSs on Nasdaq under the symbol RLFT.
- Earlier in the week, Relief Therapeutics and NRx Pharmaceuticals reached a settlement to resolve their pending litigation related to experimental COVID-19 therapy Zyesami (aviptadil).
Comments