Swiss biotech Relief Therapeutics amends filing linked to planned Nasdaq IPO

Nov. 16, 2022 5:06 AM ETRelief Therapeutics Holding AG (RLFTF), RLFTDBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Switzerland-based Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) (OTCQB:RLFTD) said it filed an amendment to its registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) related to its planned IPO on Nasdaq.
  • The company has proposed a offering of its ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADSs).
  • The number of ADSs to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.
  • Relief plans to apply to list its ADSs on Nasdaq under the symbol RLFT.
  • Earlier in the week, Relief Therapeutics and NRx Pharmaceuticals reached a settlement to resolve their pending litigation related to experimental COVID-19 therapy Zyesami (aviptadil).

