LIZHI Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.07, revenue of $79.5M
Nov. 16, 2022 5:09 AM ETLizhi Inc. (LIZI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- LIZHI press release (NASDAQ:LIZI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.07.
- Revenue of $79.5M.
- Non-GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 34%, compared to 31% in the third quarter of 2021.
- Average total mobile MAUs in the third quarter of 2022 was 49.7 million, compared to 58.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to reduced advertisement spending on users with lower commercialization capability.
- Average total monthly paying users in the third quarter of 2022 was 476.7 thousand, compared to 485.5 thousand in the third quarter of 2021.
Comments